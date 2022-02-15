City of Joburg is in ruins and faces mammoth task to turn it around, says mayor
Executive mayor Mpho Phalatse announces sweeping independent review of all board members
15 February 2022 - 18:30
Mpho Phalatse, executive mayor of the City of Joburg — which incurred irregular expenditure of nearly R3bn during the 2020/2021 financial year — has vowed to crack the whip on the metro’s entities to ensure they deliver on their mandates to provide service delivery to the city’s residents.
The metro’s entities including Johannesburg Water, City Power, Johannesburg Roads Agency, Pikitup and Metrobus are crucial to the city’s service delivery agenda as they ensure access to potable water, electricity, public transport, refuse collection and roads infrastructure, among other services...
