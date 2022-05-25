Power and water get the lion’s share of Joburg’s R77.3bn budget
City Power allocated an operational budget of R20.5bn, of which R1.6bn is earmarked for a reduction of power outages
25 May 2022 - 22:41
Johannesburg, SA’s richest metro saddled with huge service delivery challenges, has tabled a R77.3bn budget aimed mostly at fixing broken infrastructure, with the metro’s power and water utilities getting the biggest slice of the pie.
The municipality, which contributes about 40% of the economy of Gauteng, is dogged by countless challenges, including the ageing electricity and roads infrastructure, the supply of housing and water, hijacked buildings, cable theft and rampant violent crime. ..
