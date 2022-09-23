×

National

ENERGY PROJECTS

Work set to start soon on three new wind farms

French energy company EDF Renewables signs agreements with Eskom and the government to build wind farms in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape

BL Premium
23 September 2022 - 05:09 Denene Erasmus

Construction on three new wind energy projects totalling 420MW “will start imminently” after developers signed agreements with Eskom and the government on Thursday.

The three projects are all being developed by French energy company EDF Renewables, a unit of partially state-owned EDF Group. These projects are among the 25 preferred bidders under bid window 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) that were announced in October 2021...

