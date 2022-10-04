×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Anglo American to launch renewable energy company in SA

The miner will partner with EDF Renewables to develop up to 5GW of renewable energy in SA by 2030

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 09:39 Denene Erasmus

Diversified miner Anglo American will establish a new renewable energy business in SA in partnership with EDF Renewables, a British energy company that is wholly owned by the French state-owned EDF.

Through this partnership, the London and JSE-listed miner wants to not only meet its own operational power requirements in SA, but also support “the wider decarbonisation of energy in the country” and “catalyse economic activity in SA’s renewable energy sector”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.