×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Eskom will miss its financial reporting deadline

It is likely the auditors will only sign off Eskom’s financial statements towards the end of October or beginning of November, Pravin Gordhan says

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 11:23 Denene Erasmus

Struggling state-owned power utility Eskom will not be able to publish its financial results for the year ended March 2022 by the statutory end of September deadline.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said in a letter to the speaker of parliament, dated September 26, that delays in finalising an external audit of Eskom’s results for the 2021/2022 financial year was one of the factors contributing to the delay...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.