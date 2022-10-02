A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
FSCA paper recommends a holistic and consistent approach to the treatment of lost accounts and unclaimed assets within the sector
German carmaker forecasts that after 2026 electric vehicles will account for half of their sales in SA
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Workers to get fixed average yearly pay rises of 6% and more for three years and CPI-linked hikes in years four and five
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
Concern played down about the victory being taken away due to possible safety car infringements by the Mexican
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
The new Eskom board starts its first full week in office amid debilitating power cuts that are harming SA’s already struggling economy and deterring investment.
The new board is under immense pressure to provide immediate solutions to SA’s worst power crisis. ..
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: More deliberations on electoral bill
