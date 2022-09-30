×

Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom

Makwana is the independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank

30 September 2022 - 16:23 Linda Ensor

The cabinet has approved a new board for Eskom, of which Mpho Makwana will be chair. The new board combines a mix of legal, engineering and financial skills.

Makwana is independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank. He also holds a number of other corporate positions. He was previously on the Eskom board prior to 2011 and served for nine months as Eskom CEO...

