The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
The cabinet has approved a new board for Eskom, of which Mpho Makwana will be chair. The new board combines a mix of legal, engineering and financial skills.
Makwana is independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank. He also holds a number of other corporate positions. He was previously on the Eskom board prior to 2011 and served for nine months as Eskom CEO...
Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom
Makwana is the independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank
