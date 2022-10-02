The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
FSCA paper recommends a holistic and consistent approach to the treatment of lost accounts and unclaimed assets within the sector
German carmaker forecasts that after 2026 electric vehicles will account for half of their sales in SA
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Workers to get fixed average yearly pay rises of 6% and more for three years and CPI-linked hikes in years four and five
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
Concern played down about the victory being taken away due to possible safety car infringements by the Mexican
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
A wandering albatross flew to my balcony from Transnet’s Joburg headquarters, straight over Megawatt Park for fear of being bugged, to drop off the latest evidence that all is not well at 138 Eloff Street.
You will recall my column a month ago (“Does Ramaphosa know what’s going on at Transnet Freight Rail?” September 4) in which I revealed that Transnet’s balance sheet is so anaemic that it is relying on asset revaluations, deferring creditors and salary reductions to meet its debt covenants...
Badger
MICHAEL AVERY: Will the Transnet board be next?
Utility is relying on asset revaluations, deferring creditors and salary reductions to meet its debt covenants
