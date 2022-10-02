×

MICHAEL AVERY: Will the Transnet board be next?

Utility is relying on asset revaluations, deferring creditors and salary reductions to meet its debt covenants

02 October 2022 - 17:18

A wandering albatross flew to my balcony from Transnet’s Joburg headquarters, straight over Megawatt Park for fear of being bugged, to drop off the latest evidence that all is not well at 138 Eloff Street.

You will recall my column a month ago (“Does Ramaphosa know what’s going on at Transnet Freight Rail?” September 4) in which I revealed that Transnet’s balance sheet is so anaemic that it is relying on asset revaluations, deferring creditors and salary reductions to meet its debt covenants...

