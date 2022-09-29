Mosebenzi Zwane will ‘voluntarily step aside’ to face ANC integrity commission

Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast on Tuesday but remains bullish over the longer term on supply constraints
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has indicated that former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane will voluntarily step aside from his positions.
In a short statement on Wednesday evening, Majodina’s office said Zwane had agreed to present himself to the ANC integrity commission, adding that he would communicate with ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile’s office about voluntarily stepping aside.
Zwane confirmed that he had contacted the party about his matter.
“It is correct that I have already contacted the ANC for the meeting for tomorrow and I will take it from there,” he said in a text message, responding to a question about whether he would step aside and whether he would be presenting himself to the integrity commission.
He wouldn't elaborate on who exactly he was meeting in the ANC, only saying he could give full details after the meeting.
Zwane is an ANC MP and chairs the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on transport.
ANC members who have “stepped aside” keep their parliamentary seats and enjoy all the perks of being an MP but they do not participate in parliamentary meetings and other proceedings, except for voting in the house.
Zwane handed himself over to the police on Wednesday and later appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court where he was charged with fraud and corruption in a case related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.
He was released on R10,000 bail.
“We have been informed by the MP that he was arrested and charged,” said Majodina in her statement. “The office of the chief whip notes that there are organisational processes that will unfold and has agreed with Zwane that he will present himself to the ANC integrity commission and communicate with the office of the treasurer-general to voluntarily follow the ANC step-aside procedure in line with ANC national conference resolution.”
Majodina said: “As the ANC caucus, we will continue to monitor the situation and will not comment further on the charges against Zwane as we want to allow the law to take its course.”
The ANC’s “step-aside” policy requires members charged with serious crimes to recuse themselves within 30 days or be forcefully removed.
Mosebenzi Zwane will ‘voluntarily step aside’ to face ANC integrity commission
The former mineral resources minister has confirmed that he has contacted the ANC about his matter
