×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina dairy project

National Prosecuting Authority says the former minister is expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday

28 September 2022 - 10:23 Isaac Mahlangu
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane testifying at the state capture inquiry. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane testifying at the state capture inquiry. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed the arrest of former minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka confirmed three arrests took place on Wednesday morning, including that of Zwane in Bloemfontein. The other two are former employees of Gupta family-owned Sahara Computers and Islandsite Investments.

“Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane was arrested this morning, along with former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan,” Seboka said.

They were arrested in connection with alleged fraud and corruption linked to the controversial dairy farm project in Vrede, in the Free State, involving public funds meant to develop emerging black farmers.

Seboka said the “arrests arise from the alleged looting of the Free State department of agriculture through a company called Estina”.

“In the charge sheet we allege that in terms of the agreement between the department and Estina ... the beneficiaries owned 51% of the AgriBEE (special purpose vehicle) entity and the remaining shares were to belong to Estina. The said agreement also contained a rent-free lease clause in favour of Estina for a period of 99 years,” Seboka said.

On July 5 2012 Estina entered into an agreement with the Free State department of agriculture to establish and implement a dairy farm project in Vrede to benefit previously disadvantaged farmers to uplift the people of the area, said Seboka.

“In terms of the agreement, Estina was to provide a capital injection of R228m. Paras Dairy (a company incorporated in India) was alleged to be Estina’s partner in the Vrede dairy project,” she said.

Update: September 28 2022
This story has been updated throughout.

TimesLIVE

No high-profile politicians in the dock yet as NPA’s deadline nears

A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
National
2 weeks ago

Mkhwebane wanted no adverse findings in the Vrede report, says investigator

Lufona Ndou joins a number of witnesses who allege that she acted to cover up crucial transgressions
National
1 month ago

Mkhwebane allegedly made big changes to Vrede dairy report

A former senior investigator who worked closely with the public protector on the report accused her of watering it down and removing portions
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Four Cosatu unions rattle sabres over support for ...
National / Labour
2.
Eskom board members told there is a shake-up ahead
National
3.
MPs decry Nzimande’s bid to keep a lid on NSF ...
National / Health
4.
Grotesque looting spree uncovered at the National ...
National
5.
Military doesn’t know where its money or ordnance ...
National

Related Articles

Mkhwebane hearing: former aide to testify before committee

National

Samuel is a disgruntled and vengeful witness, says Mpofu

National

Zwane gatecrashed Mkhwebane’s birthday party, says Mpofu

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.