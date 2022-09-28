Court gives Mosebenzi Zwane bail of R10,000

In the Gulf of Mexico, 11% of the Gulf’s total were shut-in due to Hurricane Ian
The biggest effect of cryptocurrency is likely to come from the steadily increasing acceptance of its function as a decentralised solution
Forensic report finds little done to establish whether projects were necessary and payments were made without checking on their progress
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Oil company makes first acquisition of a power firm on the continent
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Any deliberate disruption to the bloc’s energy infrastructure will meet a ‘robust and united response’, top diplomat quoted as saying
Broos laments PSL failure to organise meetings
John Fraser talks to the ‘green bank’ executive at Bellagio in Illovo about green initiatives at Nedbank and transformation
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane has been granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court in a case related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.
Zwane appeared with former Sahara Computers employee Ugeshni Govender and director of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Ronica Ragavan.
The controversial Vrede dairy farm project in which public funds meant for black emerging farmers was allegedly looted was undertaken by the Free State department of agriculture about a decade ago.
Govender and Ragavan were charged with corruption and money laundering for allegedly contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Zwane, who was the Free State agriculture MEC when the project was undertaken, was charged with corruption and fraud.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange granted Zwane and Govender bail and ordered them to be present when the matter returned to court on November 2.
Among other things, Zwane has to hand over his passport and cannot apply for a new one or travel documents without notifying the investigative officer.
Govender, who is unemployed, was represented by advocate Dawie Joubert. Her bail was also set at R10,000. Ragavan is out on warning.
In his bail statement, Zwane said through his legal representative, Lebohang Mokhele, that he intended pleading not guilty and had handed himself over to law enforcement agencies.
Mokhele said Zwane had no previous convictions or pending cases against him.
Prosecutor advocate Peter Serunye read into the record an affidavit by investigating officer Mandla Mtolo, in which he said the matter involved more than 10 accused and was a schedule 5 offence.
Bail was not opposed by the state, said Mtolo, as there was no evidence that showed the accused may flee or interfere with witnesses.
During a short adjournment, Zwane seemed relaxed and occasionally smiled while speaking to his lawyer as they waited for proceedings to resume.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Court gives Mosebenzi Zwane bail of R10,000
The former cabinet minister says he intends to plead not guilty and will not interfere with witnesses
Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane has been granted R10,000 bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court in a case related to the Vrede dairy farm scandal.
Zwane appeared with former Sahara Computers employee Ugeshni Govender and director of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments Ronica Ragavan.
The controversial Vrede dairy farm project in which public funds meant for black emerging farmers was allegedly looted was undertaken by the Free State department of agriculture about a decade ago.
Govender and Ragavan were charged with corruption and money laundering for allegedly contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Zwane, who was the Free State agriculture MEC when the project was undertaken, was charged with corruption and fraud.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange granted Zwane and Govender bail and ordered them to be present when the matter returned to court on November 2.
Among other things, Zwane has to hand over his passport and cannot apply for a new one or travel documents without notifying the investigative officer.
Govender, who is unemployed, was represented by advocate Dawie Joubert. Her bail was also set at R10,000. Ragavan is out on warning.
In his bail statement, Zwane said through his legal representative, Lebohang Mokhele, that he intended pleading not guilty and had handed himself over to law enforcement agencies.
Mokhele said Zwane had no previous convictions or pending cases against him.
Prosecutor advocate Peter Serunye read into the record an affidavit by investigating officer Mandla Mtolo, in which he said the matter involved more than 10 accused and was a schedule 5 offence.
Bail was not opposed by the state, said Mtolo, as there was no evidence that showed the accused may flee or interfere with witnesses.
During a short adjournment, Zwane seemed relaxed and occasionally smiled while speaking to his lawyer as they waited for proceedings to resume.
TimesLIVE
NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina dairy project
Private prosecution is yet another delay tactic from Zuma, says Billy Downer
Enoch Godongwana will not be prosecuted in harassment case
NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina dairy project
Private prosecution is yet another delay tactic from Zuma, says Billy Downer
Enoch Godongwana will not be prosecuted in harassment case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NICOLE FRITZ: Bain’s new lies suggest it hasn’t changed at all
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril Ramaphosa and the enemy within
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Corrupt must resign in shame rather than run for high office
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.