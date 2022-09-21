×

Mantashe has little chance of reversing court decision on tailings, lawyers say

Reversal of seminal 2007 judgment would unravel the entire industry of processing and re-treating old tailings dumps that has developed on the basis of that ruling

21 September 2022 - 18:35 Hilary Joffe

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe plans to approach SA’s judiciary to see whether it can revisit the 2007 high court judgment that found that his department has no jurisdiction over tailings dams such as the one that collapsed at Jagersfontein earlier this month.

Mantashe told Business Day on Friday that there were flaws in the judgment, which he wanted to discuss with the judiciary: “We will check with them if there are any avenues to revisit the case. If they say we must appeal we will appeal, if they agree,” he said...

