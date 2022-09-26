Debris from drone strike hits World Food Programme truck in Ethiopia

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Nairobi — Debris from a drone strike in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region hit a World Food Programme truck carrying humanitarian aid and injured the driver, a WFP spokesperson said on Monday.
WFP, a UN agency, helps co-ordinate humanitarian assistance to Tigray, where a nearly two-year conflict has killed thousands and left millions in need of aid.
WFP “has received report of a drone strike that took place near the Zana Woreda, in the Tigray Region’s northwestern zone on the morning of 25 September,” a spokesperson told Reuters in a text message.
“Flying debris from the strike injured a driver contracted by WFP and caused minor damage to a WFP fleet truck,” the spokesperson said.
The truck was delivering food to internally displaced people in Tigray, where fighting resumed late last month after a 5-month ceasefire.
Two humanitarian workers in Tigray confirmed the incident and shared pictures of the damaged truck.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Col Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokespersonm Billene Seyoumm did not respond to requests for comment.
WFP says an estimated 13-million people in Tigray and the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar are in “desperate need of food assistance”.
The conflict pits Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray and used to dominate Ethiopia's ruling coalition.
The government accuses the TPLF of trying to reassert Tigrayan dominance over Ethiopia. The TPLF accuses Abiy of over-centralising power and oppressing Tigrayans.
Reuters
Reuters
