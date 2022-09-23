JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
The Competition Tribunal has approved the proposed merger that will see African Bank acquire Grindrod Bank in a R1.5bn deal.
“The tribunal has unconditionally approved the large merger wherein African Bank intends purchasing all of the issued ordinary shares in Grindrod Financial Holdings and all of the issued preference shares in Grindrod Bank from Grindrod Ltd as one indivisible transaction,” the tribunal said in a statement on Friday. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Competition Tribunal gives nod to African Bank-Grindrod Bank merger
Deal is pending approval from SA Reserve Bank and finance minister Enoch Godongwana
The Competition Tribunal has approved the proposed merger that will see African Bank acquire Grindrod Bank in a R1.5bn deal.
“The tribunal has unconditionally approved the large merger wherein African Bank intends purchasing all of the issued ordinary shares in Grindrod Financial Holdings and all of the issued preference shares in Grindrod Bank from Grindrod Ltd as one indivisible transaction,” the tribunal said in a statement on Friday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.