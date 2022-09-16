×

Companies / Financial Services

European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked to Standard Bank

Resolution denounces alleged human rights abuses and environmental and climate risks posed by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline

16 September 2022 - 08:40 Garth Theunissen

The European Parliament has adopted a joint motion for a resolution on reported human rights abuses linked to fossil fuel projects in Uganda, one of which is the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) on which Standard Bank is a financial adviser.

The resolution denounces alleged human rights abuses and the environmental and climate risks posed by the EACOP and Tilenga projects being developed by French oil giant Total in Uganda and Tanzania. Details of the resolution posted on the European Parliament’s website this week argue that more than 100,000 people are at imminent risk of displacement from the EACOP project and calls to exert “maximum pressure” on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities and those promoting the project...

