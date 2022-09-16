European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked to Standard Bank

Gold prices remain near 28-month low and on track for worst week in two months
The review by ARC Investments of the management fees it was paying is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
The precious metals group now expects its offer to close on November 22, having guided September 26 previously
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Chinese president’s trip to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting marks his first time abroad since the start of the pandemic in January 2020
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Jagersfontein left in ruins, Britain honours the late Queen Elizabeth, Russian soldiers flee Ukraine counteroffensive, Sweden’s right-wing parties win election, Ramaphosa opens a new Sappi plant, and ...
The European Parliament has adopted a joint motion for a resolution on reported human rights abuses linked to fossil fuel projects in Uganda, one of which is the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) on which Standard Bank is a financial adviser.
The resolution denounces alleged human rights abuses and the environmental and climate risks posed by the EACOP and Tilenga projects being developed by French oil giant Total in Uganda and Tanzania. Details of the resolution posted on the European Parliament’s website this week argue that more than 100,000 people are at imminent risk of displacement from the EACOP project and calls to exert “maximum pressure” on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities and those promoting the project...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
European Parliament condemns EACOP project linked to Standard Bank
Resolution denounces alleged human rights abuses and environmental and climate risks posed by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline
The European Parliament has adopted a joint motion for a resolution on reported human rights abuses linked to fossil fuel projects in Uganda, one of which is the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) on which Standard Bank is a financial adviser.
The resolution denounces alleged human rights abuses and the environmental and climate risks posed by the EACOP and Tilenga projects being developed by French oil giant Total in Uganda and Tanzania. Details of the resolution posted on the European Parliament’s website this week argue that more than 100,000 people are at imminent risk of displacement from the EACOP project and calls to exert “maximum pressure” on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities and those promoting the project...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.