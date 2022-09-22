FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Despite SA banks’ huge cash provisions taken during the pandemic uncertainty, FirstRand is the only bank so far to have returned a chunk of it directly to shareholders.
“We generate enough capital to be able to do this,” FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger tells the FM. No talk about clinging to the excess provisions here...
Why FirstRand went large with the cash
The bank is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
