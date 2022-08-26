×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

African Bank eyes R80m acquisition of Ubank’s assets and employees

Ubank was placed under curatorship in May due to a lack of capital reserves, with African Bank saying it complements its existing national offering

BL Premium
26 August 2022 - 08:44 Karl Gernetzky

African Bank, which recently announced a R1.5bn deal to buy Grindrod Bank, is now seeking additional scale in an R80m deal to buy the assets of Ubank, which is under curatorship.

Ubank, with about 4.7-million accounts, has a strong presence across certain mining and rural communities, and was placed under curatorship in May for failing to maintain adequate capital levels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.