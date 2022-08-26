African Bank eyes R80m acquisition of Ubank’s assets and employees

Federal Reserve chair’s address could give clues on how aggressively the US central bank will continue tightening monetary policy
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Ubank was placed under curatorship in May due to a lack of capital reserves, with African Bank saying it complements its existing national offering
Fundi Tshazibana says SA has not seen inflation at the rate experienced in developed economies thanks in part to central bank policy
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation, EU in grip of drought, Ukraine’s deadly Independence Day, Mogadishu hotel siege, Angolans head to the polls, and more
African Bank, which recently announced a R1.5bn deal to buy Grindrod Bank, is now seeking additional scale in an R80m deal to buy the assets of Ubank, which is under curatorship.
Ubank, with about 4.7-million accounts, has a strong presence across certain mining and rural communities, and was placed under curatorship in May for failing to maintain adequate capital levels...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
African Bank eyes R80m acquisition of Ubank’s assets and employees
Ubank was placed under curatorship in May due to a lack of capital reserves, with African Bank saying it complements its existing national offering
African Bank, which recently announced a R1.5bn deal to buy Grindrod Bank, is now seeking additional scale in an R80m deal to buy the assets of Ubank, which is under curatorship.
Ubank, with about 4.7-million accounts, has a strong presence across certain mining and rural communities, and was placed under curatorship in May for failing to maintain adequate capital levels...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.