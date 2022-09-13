×

National

Starting two-pot system in March 2023 not feasible, says Asisa

Retirement industry says it will not be ready when the Treasury envisages the new system taking effect

13 September 2022 - 21:33 Linda Ensor

There was no way the retirement industry would be ready to implement Treasury’s proposed two-pot system for retirement by the envisaged March 1 2023 implementation date, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said in parliament on Tuesday.

Asisa senior policy adviser Rosemary Lightbody said it would take at least 18 months from the date of gazetting of the final legislation for the industry to get systems in place to implement the proposed retirement reform, which it strongly supports...

