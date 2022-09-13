Starting two-pot system in March 2023 not feasible, says Asisa

Broad sell-off grips Wall Street as investors predict more aggressive action from the Federal Reserve
Kholeka Gcaleka must prove her competence by releasing the delayed report
Retirement industry says it will not be ready when the Treasury envisages the new system taking effect
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National Treasury report, while revenue from the sector is set to ...
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
In a rare act of public dissent by elected deputies, councillors demand President Vladimir Putin be removed for ‘treason’
After the seventh game of the season the 1-0 defeat to Sundowns proves too much for chair Mpengesi
The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs more than two tonnes and has a 185mm ground clearance
There was no way the retirement industry would be ready to implement Treasury’s proposed two-pot system for retirement by the envisaged March 1 2023 implementation date, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said in parliament on Tuesday.
Asisa senior policy adviser Rosemary Lightbody said it would take at least 18 months from the date of gazetting of the final legislation for the industry to get systems in place to implement the proposed retirement reform, which it strongly supports...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Starting two-pot system in March 2023 not feasible, says Asisa
Retirement industry says it will not be ready when the Treasury envisages the new system taking effect
There was no way the retirement industry would be ready to implement Treasury’s proposed two-pot system for retirement by the envisaged March 1 2023 implementation date, the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) said in parliament on Tuesday.
Asisa senior policy adviser Rosemary Lightbody said it would take at least 18 months from the date of gazetting of the final legislation for the industry to get systems in place to implement the proposed retirement reform, which it strongly supports...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.