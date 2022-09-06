×

National

NEWS

Motorists will pay R2/l less for petrol from Wednesday

An adjustment to the slate levy has negated some of the savings reported last week, but the price cut will still bring welcome relief to consumers

06 September 2022 - 10:16 Motoring Staff
Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV
Picture: 123RF/VLADYSLAV STAROZHYLOV

The latest figures from the department of mineral resources & energy and energy show motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel from Wednesday.

Though an adjustment to the slate levy — an increase of 30c/l — has negated some of the initial savings first reported last week, the reduction will still bring welcome relief to cash-strapped consumers.  

Both grades of petrol — 95 and 93 octane — have been slashed by R2.04/l, meaning inland motorists will pay R23.38/l for 95 and R22.95/l for 93. Coastal motorists can expect to cough up R22.73/l for 95. 

The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel is dropping by 56c/l, bringing the inland price to R23.96/l and coastal price to R23.31/l. The wholesale price of 0.005% diesel will reduce by 46c/l , meaning motorists will pay R24.16/l inland and R23.52/l at the coast. Illuminating paraffin will drop by 82c/l, from R17.60/l to R16.81/l.

LISTEN | SA could extract its own oil to keep fuel prices low: economist

Petrol and diesel price cuts to bring relief to motorists in August

After the hikes of recent months, the latest cuts were made possible by decreases in international petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices.
National
1 month ago

Why the price cap on 93 petrol won’t really save you money

Price war, what price war? Fuel Retailers Association pours cold water on the prospect
National
1 month ago

TimesLIVE

