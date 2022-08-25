×

ANC must get rid of its power-hungry leaders, Mbeki warns

25 August 2022 - 20:28 Thando Maeko

Former president Thabo Mbeki, who recently warned that SA could face its own Arab Spring due to rising unemployment and inequality, has criticised the quality of ANC membership, saying the party has attracted power-hungry individuals. 

These individuals, Mbeki said, use the ANC as a stepladder to power with the aim of enriching themselves, resulting in voters in former ANC strongholds such as Soweto staying away from the polls, leading to its electoral decline...

