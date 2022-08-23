×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Nkhetheleni Gidi appointed as Icasa acting CEO

Telecoms regulator selects Gidi, an advocate, for a short stint until a permanent CEO is selected

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 20:40 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s broadcast and telecoms regulator has appointed Nkhetheleni Norman Gidi as its acting CEO with effect from September. 

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said Gidi’s appointment is for three months to November 30, “or until a permanent appointment has been made”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.