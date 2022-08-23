×

National

Master’s Office backlog to be cleared by year-end

Justice and correctional services minister blames Covid-19 and cyberattack for delays in winding up estates, but says new technology will avoid a repeat of the situation

23 August 2022 - 18:39 Linda Ensor

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola is confident the backlog in the Master’s Office — which accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result of a September 2021 cyberattack — will be cleared by the end of December.

The Master’s Office supervises the administration of deceased estates and delays in issuing letters of executorship, letters of authority to trustees, and the approval of liquidation and distribution accounts in deceased estates, can have significant financial consequences for heirs in need...

