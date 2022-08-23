Resources and gold shares drive the bourse to a firmer close, with oil boosted by talk of Opec+ production cuts
More than a third of people globally would delete themselves off the internet if they could, a survey says
Justice and correctional services minister blames Covid-19 and cyberattack for delays in winding up estates, but says new technology will avoid a repeat of the situation
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The US chip giant is expanding manufacturing as Biden administration rolls out nearly $52bn in subsidies for semiconductor production
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
European Drought Observatory's report says 47% of the continent is in a state of alert or warning
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola is confident the backlog in the Master’s Office — which accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result of a September 2021 cyberattack — will be cleared by the end of December.
The Master’s Office supervises the administration of deceased estates and delays in issuing letters of executorship, letters of authority to trustees, and the approval of liquidation and distribution accounts in deceased estates, can have significant financial consequences for heirs in need...
Master’s Office backlog to be cleared by year-end
Justice and correctional services minister blames Covid-19 and cyberattack for delays in winding up estates, but says new technology will avoid a repeat of the situation
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola is confident the backlog in the Master’s Office — which accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result of a September 2021 cyberattack — will be cleared by the end of December.
The Master’s Office supervises the administration of deceased estates and delays in issuing letters of executorship, letters of authority to trustees, and the approval of liquidation and distribution accounts in deceased estates, can have significant financial consequences for heirs in need...
