Business Day TV speaks to Denzel Bostander, financial conglomerate supervision department head at the Prudential Authority
The Prudential Authority says the country’s largest banks are at high risk of falling foul of money-laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing activity. Business Day TV spoke to Denzel Bostander, financial conglomerate supervision department head at the Prudential Authority for more insight.
WATCH: Prudential Authority warns SA banks are vulnerable to dirty money
