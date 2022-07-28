×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Prudential Authority warns SA banks are vulnerable to dirty money

Business Day TV speaks to Denzel Bostander, financial conglomerate supervision department head at the Prudential Authority

28 July 2022 - 00:17
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The Prudential Authority says the country’s largest banks are at high risk of falling foul of money-laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing activity. Business Day TV spoke to Denzel Bostander, financial conglomerate supervision department head at  the Prudential Authority for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: What experts say about SA’s energy crisis plans

Michael Avery talks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Dr Miriam Altman and Clyde Mallinson
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Positive signs for SA’s entrepreneurs

Business Day TV talks to Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, Natanya Meyer and Allon Raiz
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: AECI CEO Mark Dytor on the group’s record half-year results

Business Day TV talks to  Dytor as the company posted impressive half-year revenue
Companies
52 minutes ago

WATCH: How Ramaphosa’s energy plan will work

Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala on the company’s profit hit

Business Day TV speaks to Zikalala after the producer reported  interim profit plunged by 50%
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Striking Sars workers return to their posts ...
National / Labour
2.
Deadlock may be broken as state workers trim wage ...
National / Labour
3.
Dudu Myeni sentenced to a R120,000 fine
National
4.
SA returned Namibia’s noncompliant request for ...
National
5.
Business urges Ramaphosa to make his energy plan ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.