Economy

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: What experts say about SA's energy crisis plans

26 July 2022 - 17:49
Picture: 123RF
It took almost a month of intense stage 6 load-shedding for President Cyril Ramaphosa to finally take charge of the electricity crisis that has deepened year after year.

The steps he eventually announced on Monday night to end load-shedding, ensure the sustainability of Eskom and transform the electricity-supply industry have been broadly welcomed by energy experts.

Without reverting to a state of disaster or emergency, Ramaphosa announced steps to: improve the performance of Eskom’s power stations; accelerate procurement of generation capacity; massively increase private sector investment in generation capacity; and enable businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar.

A large part of the “action plan to end load-shedding” rests on fixing the struggling state-owned power utility and on expanding and fast-tracking the state’s own renewable energy procurement processes. A big question mark still remains over how this will be funded, so all eyes on the finance minister come the mini budget in October.

It is also worth noting the unequivocal support for the current Eskom leadership following the energy minister’s comments about CEO André de Ruyter last week. To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Unity SA; Dr Miriam Altman, director of Altman Advisory and professor of 4IR practice at University of Johannesburg; and Clyde Mallinson, an independent energy analyst

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses SA on energy crisis

The president is expected to announce measures to counter the country’s power shortages
1 day ago

‘Fix Eskom’ tops Ramaphosa’s list, along with less red tape

Ramaphosa’s action plan on energy includes streamlining of projects and faster procurement of renewable energy, gas and battery storage
21 hours ago

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s new energy plan

Stabilise Eskom, cut red tape and increase private sector participation
20 hours ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa’s energy fix hinges on the leniency of his pet reptiles

The biggest challenge for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been trying to change the utility’s culture
3 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Is Gordhan just making the right noises in asking Solidarity for help?

Sensible-sounding government statements have to be scoured for evidence of ideological runes that pervert meaning
2 days ago
