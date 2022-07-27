Funds are looking for ways to preserve the purchasing power of their clients’ portfolios
SA is one of the toughest countries in the world to be an entrepreneur but as the country emerges from the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are encouraging signs of increased entrepreneurial activity and of more small businesses making it beyond the start-up stage.
The latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor SA (GEM SA) report released recently, found that while SA’s supportive environment for entrepreneurship is rated lower than global averages, there are positive signals in increased early-stage entrepreneurial activity and rising entrepreneurship rates among women and young people.
Titled “Fostering Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Vitality,” the GEM SA report was authored by Angus Bowmaker-Falconer with Natanya Meyer, associate professor in the SARChI Chair for Entrepreneurship Education at the University of Johannesburg.
To discuss this, Michael Avery is joined by Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, research fellow at Stellenbosch Business School; Natanya Meyer; and Allon Raiz, the CEO of Raizcorp.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Positive signs for SA’s entrepreneurs
Business Day TV talks to Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, Natanya Meyer and Allon Raiz
