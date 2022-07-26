×

WATCH: Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala on the company’s profit hit

Business Day TV speaks to Zikalala after the producer reported interim profit plunged by 50%

26 July 2022 - 21:57
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Kumba Iron Ore’s interim profit plunged by 50% as heavy rains, declining prices, falling output and a rise in safety stoppages weighed. Business Day TV spoke to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala for greater perspective on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

