Kumba Iron Ore’s interim profit plunged by 50% as heavy rains, declining prices, falling output and a rise in safety stoppages weighed. Business Day TV spoke to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala for greater perspective on the performance.
WATCH: Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala on the company’s profit hit
