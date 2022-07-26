Business Day TV talks to RMB’s head of FX execution, Matete Thulare
SA’s business community has welcomed President Ramaphosa’s action plan to end load-shedding, but concerns have been raised regarding its execution. Some say hard deadlines and accountability are needed for delivery from the government. Business Day TV caught up with energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli, for his views on the plan.
WATCH: How Ramaphosa’s energy plan will work
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli
