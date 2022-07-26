×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How Ramaphosa’s energy plan will work

Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli

26 July 2022 - 21:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SA’s business community has welcomed President Ramaphosa’s action plan to end load-shedding, but concerns have been raised regarding its execution. Some say hard deadlines and accountability are needed for delivery from the government. Business Day TV caught up with energy analyst and director at Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Renewable & Sustainable Energy, Prof Sampson Mamphweli, for his views on the plan.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
VAT hike to 17% is ‘the least bad option’ to fund ...
Economy
2.
Proposed duties could lift tyre prices as much as ...
Economy
3.
Russia-Ukraine grain deal likely to lower food ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: Can SA afford a basic income grant?
Economy
5.
IMF revises SA growth upwards, in line with ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.