Judith February all set to take the helm at Freedom Under Law

Chair and retired apex court justice Johann Kriegler welcomes new executive officer as rule of law faces ‘unprecedented attack’ in SA

31 March 2022 - 15:16 Erin Bates
Political analyst Judith February begins her terms as chief executive of legal non-profit Freedom Under Law on April 1, 2022. Picture: Supplied
Political analyst Judith February has been appointed the executive officer of legal nonprofit Freedom Under Law (FUL).

The organisation, geared at promoting democracy under law and advancing SA’s principle of legality, litigates in cases it considers relevant to rule of law.

According to a statement issued on Thursday , lawyer and governance specialist February begins her tenure at the helm of FUL from April. The post has been vacant for two months, with FUL's previous chief executive Nicole Fritz joining the Helen Suzman Foundation in January.

The organisation’FUL's chair, retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler said: “FUL spent many months searching for a successor for Nicole Fritz, who was hard to replace.”

He said February was “exactly what we need” when the rule of law was under “unprecedented attack” and FUL was glad to have her aboard.

February, quoted in the press release, said: “SA is at a defining moment for the rule of law. I look forward to the challenges FUL faces at this time and am certain that we will be able to contribute to further entrenching the culture of constitutionalism in our country.”

She is a lawyer and visiting fellow at Wits University's School of Governance. She was previously executive director and governance unit at the Human Sciences Research Council and head of the Idasa SA governance programme for almost a decade.

Her areas of interest include corruption and its affect on governance and parliamentary oversight. In 2009, she served on a panel assessing parliament's efficacy. February has taught SA politics at the University of Cape Town. 

February is an independent, nonexecutive director of Coronation Fund Managers and a newly appointed trustee of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

bates@businesslive.co.za

Two senior UK judges resign from Hong Kong’s highest court over China security law

Robert Reed and Patrick Hodge say their role is untenable because of a security law China imposed on the former British colony
World
23 hours ago

Dudu Myeni appears in court on charges relating to testimony at Zondo inquiry

Myeni briefly took the stand before her case was postponed to May 4 to allow the state to consider representations submitted by the defence
National
1 day ago

Zondo’s penultimate report to be delivered on Thursday

Speculation that it is solely concerned with Eskom
National
18 hours ago
