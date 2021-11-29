National Hlophe battle for his job hots up as big guns join the fray Six top jurists are among new parties to Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s case against the JSC B L Premium

John Hlophe faces further hurdles in his fight to avoid becoming the first judge to be impeached in democratic SA.

As of Monday, he faces more adversaries — including former justices of the Constitutional Court — in the battle of his career. Six of SA’s most prominent jurists and a legal nonprofit chaired by a former justice of the country’s highest court are now parties to Hlophe’s case...