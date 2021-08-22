National Johann Kriegler slams ‘disgraceful but necessary’ JSC interview rerun Vetting for Constitutional Court seats to be repeated after claims the first round was used to settle political scores BL PREMIUM

It is tragic but necessary that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has to rerun interviews for two Constitutional Court vacancies, said retired justice Johann Kriegler.

The high court in Johannesburg reviewed and set aside the JSC’s shortlist of judges for the apex court on Wednesday last week, paving the way for the body to conduct the interview process for two vacant posts again, after the sittings in April were slated. ..