Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng will prosecute former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini in connection with the social grants payments fiasco in 2017.

Dlamini faces a charge of perjury after allegedly giving false evidence in her testimony under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018.

Dlamini could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2017 her department failed to find a new service provider to handle the payment of social security grants after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that a contract with Net1 UEPS Technologies to handle the payouts was invalid.

At the time of the crisis, judge Bernard Ngoepe found Dlamini’s conduct had been “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay a portion of the costs of litigation.

The Sunday Times reported previously that Dlamini was ordered to pay R55,000 to the Black Sash and about R600,000 to Freedom Under Law (FUL).

Ngoepe later filed a report on the inquiry with the Constitutional Court, which found Dlamini had not only failed in her duties but had also failed to disclose information to the court for fear of being held liable for the crisis in her personal capacity.

“The report describes Ms Dlamini as an ‘evasive’ witness, answering simple questions with ‘I don’t know’ or ‘I don’t remember’ or simply failing to answer at all,” according to a statement by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies