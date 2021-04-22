National JSC unconvinced John Hlophe’s participation in judicial interviews will harm process The commission rejected a recommendation by Freedom Under Law that Hlophe be removed from interviews of potential judges BL PREMIUM

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has rejected a recommendation by Freedom Under Law (FUL) that Judge President John Hlophe be removed from interviews of potential judges for appointment in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

“Judge President Hlophe is still the judge president of the Western division of the high court, and the tribunal is yet to consider the charges levelled against him. He has [not] been suspended from his office as the judge president and continues to carry out his judicial responsibilities,” the JSC said in its response to FUL on Thursday...