JSC unconvinced John Hlophe’s participation in judicial interviews will harm process
The commission rejected a recommendation by Freedom Under Law that Hlophe be removed from interviews of potential judges
22 April 2021 - 14:12
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has rejected a recommendation by Freedom Under Law (FUL) that Judge President John Hlophe be removed from interviews of potential judges for appointment in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
“Judge President Hlophe is still the judge president of the Western division of the high court, and the tribunal is yet to consider the charges levelled against him. He has [not] been suspended from his office as the judge president and continues to carry out his judicial responsibilities,” the JSC said in its response to FUL on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now