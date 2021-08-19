Constitutional Court to hear IEC election postponement application
The IEC’s application to the top court to postpone the municipal polls will be heard on Friday
19 August 2021 - 19:00
The Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC’s) application to the Constitutional Court to defer the municipal elections beyond October 27 will be heard on Friday with at least 12 political parties and NGOs applying to be admitted as friends of the court or intervening parties.
The IEC wants the court to declare that holding elections beyond the five-year expiry term of municipal councils is constitutional. The electoral body partly bases its application on the recommendations on the Dikgang Moseneke report which found that under Covid-19 conditions the municipal elections would not be free and fair if they were held in October...
