Ramaphosa's advisers meet ahead of deadline for chief justice nominations The window for public nominations is closing as president takes a novel approach to finding a new top judge

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel, led by Navi Pillay and tasked with recommending who should be the next chief justice, will meet before the first deadline in a novel approach to identifying candidates.

On Thursday, acting spokesperson in the presidency Tyrone Seale said the panel was due to hold a planning meeting before Friday’s deadline for public nominations for top judge...