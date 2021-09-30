Ramaphosa’s advisers meet ahead of deadline for chief justice nominations
The window for public nominations is closing as president takes a novel approach to finding a new top judge
30 September 2021 - 18:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory panel, led by Navi Pillay and tasked with recommending who should be the next chief justice, will meet before the first deadline in a novel approach to identifying candidates.
On Thursday, acting spokesperson in the presidency Tyrone Seale said the panel was due to hold a planning meeting before Friday’s deadline for public nominations for top judge...
