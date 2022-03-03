National NGOs demand JSC reform before further interviews Public bodies want the Judicial Service Commission to publish a code of conduct and selection criteria before the next round of interviews for judges B L Premium

Nine non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are demanding that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) either publish a commissioners’ code of conduct and eligibility criteria for judicial candidates before the next round of interviews for judges or cease its work until the measures are implemented.

The demands are contained in a letter sent to the JSC on February 22 and signed by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), Defend our Democracy Campaign, Freedom Under Law (FUL), the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), and the Nelson Mandela Foundation...