National

UK set to probe Bain over SA corruption allegations

Consultancy has denied involvement after Zondo inquiry criticised its dealings with Sars under former President Jacob Zuma’s administration

03 February 2022 - 11:49 Renee Bonorchis
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: BLOOMBERG
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: BLOOMBERG

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to look into allegations that Bain & Co. was involved in corruption in SA, Daily Maverick reported, citing a letter Johnson sent to UK MP Peter Hain.

Hain had asked that Johnson freeze all government contracts with the global consultancy while SA prosecutors try to recoup money paid to the Boston-based company for a contract it had with Sars, according to Daily Maverick.

Bain has denied wilfully facilitating or being party to corruption after the Zondo commission found its conduct wanting in dealings with state-owned firms. 

The inquiry found that Bain met with former President Jacob Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane before it was signed up as a consultant, and it was clear it would be given a contract to revamp the tax agency’s systems before the start of the tender process.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

TRACEY DAVIES: Bain and the business of influence

Corporate lobbying will remain a threat to the public interest as long as it's allowed behind closed doors
Opinion
7 hours ago

ANN CROTTY: SOEs, and a 1% whistle-blower levy

During the state capture years, the well-resourced law firms, auditors and banks employed by the SOEs should surely have spotted that something was ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

NICOLE FRITZ: No surprise blue-chip villains play good guys in McKinsey’s fictions

They've paid back money but they're not entitled to escape the law
Opinion
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency ...
National
2.
Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA ...
National
3.
Hopes of progress at Eskom dim ahead of ...
National
4.
Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice ...
National
5.
Zondo rips into role of Gwede Mantashe in state ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Telkom probe: the long arm of the law or just malice?

Opinion / Editorials

Elliott and Vista join up in $13bn offer for software maker Citrix

News

LETTER: White-controlled firms get off easy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.