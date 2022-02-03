UK set to probe Bain over SA corruption allegations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to look into allegations that Bain & Co. was involved in corruption in SA, Daily Maverick reported, citing a letter Johnson sent to UK MP Peter Hain.

Hain had asked that Johnson freeze all government contracts with the global consultancy while SA prosecutors try to recoup money paid to the Boston-based company for a contract it had with Sars, according to Daily Maverick.

Bain has denied wilfully facilitating or being party to corruption after the Zondo commission found its conduct wanting in dealings with state-owned firms.

The inquiry found that Bain met with former President Jacob Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane before it was signed up as a consultant, and it was clear it would be given a contract to revamp the tax agency’s systems before the start of the tender process.

Bloomberg