EDITORIAL: Telkom probe: the long arm of the law or just malice?
Some speculate that the SIU investigation is punishment for Telkom’s role in delaying the spectrum auction
Sipho Maseko left Telkom looking a lot different from when he entered the CEO suite in 2013. He has transformed a company with a business model in irreversible decline into an emerging mobile phone network powerhouse.
During his nine years in charge, Telkom started to morph into a modern player to compete with established giants MTN and Vodacom, whose stranglehold on the market appeared unshakeable when Telkom launched its mobile phone operator in 2010. ..
