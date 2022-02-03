TRACEY DAVIES: Bain and the business of influence

The furore-in-a-teacup around consultancy Bain & Co’s membership of industry lobby association Business Leadership SA (BLSA) is surprising, as it seems to be premised on the quaint belief that corporate entanglement with politicians is unique to state capture under then president Jacob Zuma.

After expelling Bain in September 2018 on the back of the Nugent commission’s report on the SA Revenue Service (Sars), BLSA readmitted the consultancy (for which Bain would have paid a hefty membership fee) in April last year, satisfied that the company’s sort-of apologies and repayment of fees from its Sars "work" (plus interest) were penitence enough for its misdeeds. But public outrage was deferred until recently, after Bain was slammed in the first state capture inquiry report.

In the face of a barrage of criticism, including from former public protector Thuli Madonsela, BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso energetically defended the decision to readmit Bain. But on January 18, Bain "voluntarily withdrew" from BLSA, the day after an editorial in the Financial Times concluded: "Despite this sordid record, Bain has been embraced back into SA’s business community."

The sheer scale of state capture, in which the powers of a democratically elected government were appropriated by and for the benefit of an elite few, puts corporations such as Bain, which enabled it, in a league of their own in terms of nefarious corporate behaviour.

But the influence of the business sector over politics is rife. In a country repeatedly scarred by the wielding of unaccountable power, it is remarkable how little scrutiny there is of corporate access to political leaders (for example, who paid R1.2m to sit next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s January 8 gala dinner?).

Though the term is used very loosely in local media, lobbying has a specific definition: "The activity of trying to persuade someone in authority, usually an elected member of government, to support laws or rules that give your organisation or industry an advantage."

Sometimes the interests of lobbyists will align with the public interest, and sometimes they won’t, which is why lobbying is a heavily regulated activity in many juris dictions.