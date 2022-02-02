Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom announced on Wednesday that further breakdowns have forced the utility to implement stage 2 load-shedding that was due to start at 11am and run until 5am on Monday.

This was after the utility issued a load-shedding warning on Tuesday evening asking the public to reduce electricity usage to mitigate the affect of large-scale unplanned breakdowns.

Breakdowns at various power stations since the weekend forced the state-owned power utility to increase emergency generation reserves. However, Eskom said in a statement that these emergency reserves had now been depleted and would need to be replenished.

Total breakdowns increased from 14,134MW to 14,994MW overnight, this excluded an additional 4,435MW that was unavailable due to planned maintenance outages.

Eskom said that a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. There were also delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei, which have contributed to the current supply constraints.

Stage 2 load-shedding (2,000MW) costs SA about R470m a day, Eskom said recently. The estimated effect of load-shedding on the economy in 2021 was R17.57bn and total losses to GDP since 2007 was about R67bn.

During a media briefing last week, the utility said that cash flow problems had caused a major maintenance backlog, which has resulted in the postponement of about a quarter of planned projects for 2021/2022.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said at the briefing that Eskom’s year-to-date energy availability factor was 62.9% compared with a target of 70%.

