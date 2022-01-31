Delivery of emergency power delayed yet again
Initially scheduled for completion in August 2022, the RMIPPPPP has been delayed due to legal challenges and the thrice extended financial close deadline
31 January 2022 - 15:56
UPDATED 31 January 2022 - 23:34
SA’s plans to add additional emergency power to the national grid to avoid growth-sapping power cuts were dealt a blow on Monday after the energy department delayed by another year the deadline for winning bidders to finalise their financial arrangements.
The department’s extension of financial close — which refers to accounting processes requiring bidders to provide evidence of financial capabilities to execute the projects — to the end of March means the 11 winning bidders of the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) may begin the work required for the projects to be operational by March 2023...
