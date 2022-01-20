Lights to remain on despite rain and Koeberg shutdown
Eskom says better planning and improved management of wet coal meant it was able to avoid power cuts despite heavy downpours
20 January 2022 - 17:25
Eskom appears to have learnt from experience by being able to handle periods of heavy rainfall and the impact that this can have on coal stocks.
According to the power utility, heavy rain experienced in December and the first weeks of January across large parts of the country — including Gauteng and Mpumalanga where the majority of its coal-fired power stations are located — did result in some load losses, but contingency plans meant the losses were insignificant...
