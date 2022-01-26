National

Eskom debt is worth buying, says Citigroup

Yields on the utility’s unsecured 2028 dollar bonds have climbed 70 basis points in January to 7.69%

26 January 2022 - 14:02 Colleen Goko
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom bonds are enticing Citigroup analysts despite the long-running debt troubles of the state-owned enterprise. 

Eskom bonds are priced cheaply and there’s been a slowdown in new issuance in the market, which should help narrow spreads, according to analysts Alexander Rozhetskin and Eric Ollom. Their trade idea is to buy Eskom’s unguaranteed tranche of 2028 notes, which are trading at a premium to SA’s sovereign securities. 

“We see scarcity value in bonds like Eskom,” they wrote in a note to clients. 

They acknowledge Eskom’s ailings, saying there’s no good news on the horizon. The company is in the middle of a restructuring aimed at returning it to profit and lightening its R392bn debt load.

Yields on the utility’s unsecured 2028 dollar bonds have climbed 70 basis points in January to 7.69%. That’s widened the spread versus similar-maturity sovereign debt by about 30 basis points to 320.

The median level for the two is closer to 240 points, Citigroup said. The analysts will target the difference between Eskom and the sovereign, implying some 70 points of upside, with a stop loss of 400 points. 

Bloomberg

JOHN DLUDLU: State-owned enterprises fall by the wayside amid political meddling

Ramaphosa did mention SOEs at the ANC alliance’s lekgotla, but only in passing
Opinion
9 hours ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Becker's removal another nail in the coffin of nuclear transparency

Cutting the civil society representative from the board of the national regulator raises a red flag
Opinion
21 hours ago
