Youth leaders blame poor support for Jacob Zuma on KwaZulu-Natal ANC

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) has been blamed for the poor turnout at the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma, at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Fewer than 100 Zuma supporters gathered outside the court where the 79-year-old is applying for leave to appeal against judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea to have state prosecutor Billy Downer removed as prosecutor in his corruption trial.

There was a strong police and security presence along Church Street as portions of the road were cordoned off.

Thulani Gamede, Sanco youth congress co-ordinator, blamed the low supporter turnout on the ANC PEC.

Gamede said they expected hundreds of Sanco youth congress supporters to be transported to the high court after members of the PEC said they were 100% behind Zuma.

“The PEC made us believe they would assist us in transporting young people to the court in support of former president Zuma, only to find today people were waiting to be picked up from their designated areas. Young people are calling us, as they are trying to arrange their own transport,” he said.

RET Forces national chair Nkosentsha Shezi said he was pleased to see people continuing to stand behind Zuma.

ANC branch members who visited Zuma in Nkandla to get an endorsement before the municipal elections should “stop talking and start acting”, he said.

“They must come here and show their support to a man who has dedicated his life for the freedom of this country. They cannot just support [former] president Zuma in words, they must also support him in deeds and those deeds should include organising buses for the poor who love Zuma, who believe in him, so they can be here in Pietermaritzburg.”

Earlier, suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus was spotted entering the court. Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was also present.