National

Youth leaders blame poor support for Jacob Zuma on KwaZulu-Natal ANC

Sanca had expected hundreds of its youth congress supporters to be bussed to the high court after members of the ANC PEC said they were 100% behind Zuma

31 January 2022 - 15:41 Mfundo Mkhize
Radical economic transformation (RET) Forces chair Nkosentsha Shezi outside the Pietermaritzburg high court.Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Radical economic transformation (RET) Forces chair Nkosentsha Shezi outside the Pietermaritzburg high court.Picture: MFUNDO MKHIZE

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) has been blamed for the poor turnout at the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma, at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Fewer than 100 Zuma supporters gathered outside the court where the 79-year-old is applying for leave to appeal against judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea to have state prosecutor Billy Downer removed as prosecutor in his corruption trial.

There was a strong police and security presence along Church Street as portions of the road were cordoned off.

Thulani Gamede, Sanco youth congress co-ordinator, blamed the low supporter turnout on the ANC PEC.

Gamede said they expected hundreds of Sanco youth congress supporters to be transported to the high court after members of the PEC said they were 100% behind Zuma.

“The PEC made us believe they would assist us in transporting young people to the court in support of former president Zuma, only to find today people were waiting to be picked up from their designated areas. Young people are calling us, as they are trying to arrange their own transport,” he said.

RET Forces national chair Nkosentsha Shezi said he was pleased to see people continuing to stand behind Zuma.

ANC branch members who visited Zuma in Nkandla to get an endorsement before the municipal elections should “stop talking and start acting”, he said.

“They must come here and show their support to a man who has dedicated his life for the freedom of this country. They cannot just support [former] president Zuma in words, they must also support him in deeds and those deeds should include organising buses for the poor who love Zuma, who believe in him, so they can be here in Pietermaritzburg.”

Earlier, suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus was spotted entering the court. Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was also present.

Jacob Zuma set to target Billy Downer in Pietermaritzburg high court

The former president wants to escalate his recusal bid against the state prosecutor to the appeals court
National
20 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma and Zondo will be in the headlines again

The second part of the report into state capture is due, while the former president will be back in court
Politics
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Speaker’s scathing rebuke of Gungubele smacks of ...
National
2.
Broke ANC discussed retrenchments at NEC
National
3.
Jacob Zuma set to target Billy Downer in ...
National
4.
Scrap metal industry divided over taking state to ...
National
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa to release part 2 of Zondo report ...
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa to release part 2 of Zondo report on Tuesday

National

LETTER: RET faction wants rule of law replaced by rule of man

Opinion / Letters

Police won’t allow KZN to become a battlefield again, Cele says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.