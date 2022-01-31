Cyril Ramaphosa to release part 2 of Zondo report on Tuesday
Raymond Zondo’s report has been divided into three parts with the final part due to be handed over to the president in late February
31 January 2022 - 10:37
The Presidency has confirmed that part 2 of the Zondo report will be made publicly available on Tuesday.
“The Presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented,” Tyrone Seale, acting spokesperson in the Presidency said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now