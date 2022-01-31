National Cyril Ramaphosa to release part 2 of Zondo report on Tuesday Raymond Zondo’s report has been divided into three parts with the final part due to be handed over to the president in late February B L Premium

The Presidency has confirmed that part 2 of the Zondo report will be made publicly available on Tuesday.

“The Presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented,” Tyrone Seale, acting spokesperson in the Presidency said. ..