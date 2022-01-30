National Jacob Zuma set to target Billy Downer in Pietermaritzburg high court B L Premium

Former president Jacob Zuma will make his first show in court for 2022 and is expected to rehash his claims of bias against state prosecutor Billy Downer.

Zuma is determined to appeal judge Piet Koen’s ruling, “which has left Downer off the hook”, said his foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, on Sunday...