National

SA scraps isolation for Covid-19 cases with no symptoms as rules eased

Presidency announces return to full-time‚ non-rotational schooling

31 January 2022 - 22:21 Staff Writer
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KB MPOFU
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/KB MPOFU

People who test positive for Covid-19 without symptoms no longer have to  isolate, the presidency announced on Monday night, along with several new measures put in place as part of adjusted alert level 1 regulations.

In a statement on Monday night‚ the presidency announced that the new rules came after meetings of the national coronavirus command council and the president’s co-ordinating council. 

The isolation period for those with symptoms has been cut by three days and a return to full-time‚ non-rotational schooling are included in changes.

“The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60%-80% in several sero-surveys” the statement said.

The statement said that‚ according to the health department‚ the country had officially ended the fourth wave of coronavirus infection.

The new rules were “based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country”‚ the statement read.

“Government commends all South Africans who continue to observe Covid-19 regulations and protocols. We also remind those who are yet to get vaccinated to go for their Covid-19 vaccination and continue observing basic health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus‚” the statement read.  With TimesLIVE

Business Day publisher Arena Holdings makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all staff

Staff who do not comply with mandatory jabs must show weekly negative PCR test at their own expense
National
4 hours ago

SA reports 160 deaths and 4‚100 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

NICD says higher death toll linked to clearing  backlog of mortality cases
National
4 days ago

Cuba gets drugs back but there’s no sign of SA taxpayer cash

SANDF complies with order to return unregistered Covid-19 drugs that cost more than R100m
National
5 days ago

School curriculum may be trimmed to help pupils make up for lockdown losses

Proposed recovery programme to focus on vocational and occupational education
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Speaker’s scathing rebuke of Gungubele smacks of ...
National
2.
Broke ANC discussed retrenchments at NEC
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa to release part 2 of Zondo report ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma set to target Billy Downer in ...
National
5.
Scrap metal industry divided over taking state to ...
National

Related Articles

SA’s trade surplus narrows in December

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Trade balance and manufacturing data to take the spotlight

Economy

IMF cuts SA growth forecast for 2022

Economy

WHO warns Omicron is not the last variant

World / Africa

Want a beer? A coffee date? A snog? Then just stick this up your nose

Opinion

Pfizer and BioNTech start trial of Omicron-specific vaccine

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.