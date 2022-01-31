People who test positive for Covid-19 without symptoms no longer have to isolate, the presidency announced on Monday night, along with several new measures put in place as part of adjusted alert level 1 regulations.

In a statement on Monday night‚ the presidency announced that the new rules came after meetings of the national coronavirus command council and the president’s co-ordinating council.

The isolation period for those with symptoms has been cut by three days and a return to full-time‚ non-rotational schooling are included in changes.

“The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60%-80% in several sero-surveys” the statement said.

The statement said that‚ according to the health department‚ the country had officially ended the fourth wave of coronavirus infection.

The new rules were “based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country”‚ the statement read.

“Government commends all South Africans who continue to observe Covid-19 regulations and protocols. We also remind those who are yet to get vaccinated to go for their Covid-19 vaccination and continue observing basic health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus‚” the statement read. With TimesLIVE