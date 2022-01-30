Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Trade balance and manufacturing data to take the spotlight B L Premium

SA’s trade balance is likely to have eased in December after countries rushed to close their borders to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, curbing activity in export markets.

SA was at the centre of world attention when its scientists identified Omicron late in November, prompting countries such as the UK to reimpose temporary travel restrictions, which stifled SA’s festive season...