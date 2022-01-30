ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Trade balance and manufacturing data to take the spotlight
30 January 2022 - 16:10
SA’s trade balance is likely to have eased in December after countries rushed to close their borders to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, curbing activity in export markets.
SA was at the centre of world attention when its scientists identified Omicron late in November, prompting countries such as the UK to reimpose temporary travel restrictions, which stifled SA’s festive season...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now