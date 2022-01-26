School curriculum may be trimmed to help pupils make up for lockdown losses
26 January 2022 - 20:49
The department of basic education has unveiled an ambitious learning recovery programme to claw back losses suffered by pupils during Covid-19 disruptions.
Rufus Poliah, the department’s chief director for public exams and assessments, outlined the proposed framework for the project during the annual basic education sector lekgotla in Johannesburg on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now