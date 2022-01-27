National / Health

SA reports 160 deaths and 4‚100 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Most of the new cases were in Gauteng followed by the Western Cape

27 January 2022 - 22:49 Staff Writer
Funeral palour workers bury a Covid-19 victim. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TAFADZWA UFUMELI
Funeral palour workers bury a Covid-19 victim. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TAFADZWA UFUMELI

There were 160 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday. 

But‚ based on the health department’s data as it cleared a backlog of historic mortality cases‚ the NICD said 34 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

To date‚ the NICD said‚ there have been 94‚651 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths across SA.

The NICD also reported that there were 4‚100 new infections recorded in the past day‚ bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed cases in SA to 3‚594‚499.

Of the new cases‚ the most were recorded in Gauteng (1‚170)‚ followed by the Western Cape (620) and KwaZulu-Natal (550). No other province recorded more than 500 cases in the past day.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa panel calls for extension of Covid-19 grant, vindicates Godongwana on BIG

Economic advisory council echoes finance minister in warning against unintended consequences of a basic income grant
National
3 hours ago

Cuba gets drugs back but there’s no sign of SA taxpayer cash

SANDF complies with order to return unregistered Covid-19 drugs that cost more than R100m
National
1 day ago

SIU probe only scratches the surface of SA’s dirty Covid-19 spending

Deals worth R179bn remain unchecked, with the unit eager to get the green light to scrutinise them
National
1 day ago

Commission for Gender Equality slammed for views on Covid-19 vaccination

The medical fraternity is up in arms about the commission’s views which it says will foster vaccine hesitancy among women
National
4 days ago
