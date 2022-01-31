SA’s trade surplus narrows in December
Exports in December fell 4% from previous month due to the effects of the lockdown restrictions that followed the outbreak of the Omicron variant
31 January 2022 - 16:48
SA’s trade surplus narrowed to R30.14bn in December, from a revised R35.84bn November, SA Revenue Service data showed on Monday.
Exports fell 4% on a month-on-month basis to R156.3bn, reflecting the effects of the lockdown restrictions that followed the outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
However, the trade surplus for 2021 surged to R440.75bn, from R271.57bn the year before, reflecting the effect of higher commodity prices that boosted fiscal revenues.
Exports surged 30.5% to R1.82-trillion in 2021, while imports rose 22.8% to R1.123-trillion compared with 2020.
